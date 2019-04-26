North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin move toward the meeting venue at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia, during their much-anticipated summit. Photo by Yonhap News Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, April 26 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok on Friday, a day after his much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following a farewell ceremony, Kim's special train pulled out of the Vladivostok railway station.

It remains unknown where it is headed or whether it will make a stopover, but he is expected to return to Pyongyang.

Kim was expected to leave the Pacific port city late at night after a city tour, but he appears to have truncated his tour schedule.

Before boarding the train, he visited a memorial monument for Russia's unknown soldiers to lay a wreath.

On Thursday, Kim held his much-anticipated summit with Putin, during which he stressed his "unwavering" resolve to deepen Pyongyang-Moscow ties, with his Russian counterpart calling for a peaceful resolution of the North's nuclear quandary.

Flanked by top party, military and state officials, Kim began his three-day visit to Russia, the first one since he took power in late 2011, on Wednesday.

The trip came amid his push to break a logjam in a denuclearization parley with the United States, ease sanctions pressure and catalyze his drive for economic development.