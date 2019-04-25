'Extinction Rebellion' disrupts traffic, London Stock Exchange on final day

April 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists stopped traffic across London Thursday, continuing a large-scale movement to protest climate change and pollution.

Scores of protesters locked arms in London's financial district, repetitively blocking traffic on busy roads, including Upper Thames Street near the London Bridge. The demonstrators focused their attention to the London Stock Exchange, where they laid and sat on the floor.

The "Extinction Rebellion" protests are intended to disrupt daily life and provoke discussion on climate change. Thursday was the last day of planned protests.

"We've targeted the financial sector because we believe the economic system in this country is part of the problem," math teacher and protester Jane Goodland told The Guardian.

Demonstrator Augusta Hull, a massage therapist from north London, said mankind faces a climate and ecological crisis.

"[I have] been inspired by the way they do things, the non-violence, the support of protesters when they're being arrested, and the focus on love of the planet," Hull said of the movement.

Activists glued themselves to the entrance of the London Stock Exchange Thursday, with signs that read, "Climate emergency," "Tell the Truth" and "You can't eat money." They also climbed onto the roof of the Canary Wharf and mocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan's demand to end protesting and allow "business as usual."

A group spokeswoman said they want the British government to take action on climate change. The rebellion ended the protests by thanking Londoners for their patience and willingness to act on the truth about climate change.

"We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency. Around the planet, a long-awaited and much-needed conversation has begun. People have taken to the streets and raised the alarm in more than 80 cities in 33 countries," the group said.