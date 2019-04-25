Explosion near Sri Lanka capital rattles residents after Easter attacks

An armed security guard patrols the area during victims' funerals Tuesday. Photo by Perera Sameera/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- An explosion went off near Sri Lanka's capital Thursday, which led to a lockdown of the country's central bank as the nation recovers from last weekend's string of suicide attacks that killed more than 300 people.

Police said the explosion occurred in Pugoda, 25 miles east of Colombo, and unnerved residents. Authorities closed the entry road to Colombo's main airport after police spotted a suspicious vehicle near a car park. Police blocked the street outside the bank near Colombo's World Trade Center.

John Keells Holdings, the parent company of Cinnamon Grand Hotel, warned employees about continuing threats after the hotel was damaged Sunday by a suicide bomber. Colombo businesses advised employees to stay inside for part of the day due to the scare.

Police said they weren't immediately sure what caused Thursday's blast, which occurred near a courthouse.

"There was an explosion behind the court," Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. "We are investigating."

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said this week several suspects involved in Sunday's attacks remain at large and warned citizens about possible follow-up strikes.

Gunasekara said 58 people have so far been detained in connection with the bombings. The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility.