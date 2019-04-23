Indian polling officials check electronic voting machines in Assam, India, Tuesday before the third phase of general voting. Photo by EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- India began voting Tuesday in the third phase of its lengthy national elections process to determine who will fill 117 seats in the nation's lower house of parliament.

Voting began in 15 states and two union territories for lawmakers in the Lok Sabha. Officials said turnout was nearly 70 percent in Phase 1 and 65 percent in Phase 2. In all, India has seven phases in its voting process that began April 11 and will run through May 19. More than 1,606 politicians are competing for seats.

Officials Tuesday said voter turnout topped 70 percent in the states of Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Tripura and West Bengal. Violence was reported at some polling stations, including a man who was killed when a fight broke out in Murshidabad over proxy voting.

"One of our party workers has been killed today by [All India Trinamool Congress Party] workers," said candidate Abu Hena, who's running for a seat in Murshidabad. "The ruling party is indulging in violence to terrorize the voters. Our workers tried to prevent TMC voters from capturing the thus was attacked."

The party said the fighting was started by party infighting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are fighting to stay in power against a challenge from the Indian National Congress, led by Raul Gandhi. The parties are trying to win the majority of the 543 parliamentary seats in play.