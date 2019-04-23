At least 17 dead in Colombia landslide

Volunteers, members of Civil Defense and soldiers move two bodies recovered after a landslide, in the village Portachuelo, in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, Colombia. Photo by Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA-EFE

Firefighters and members of the army and Civil Defense look for survivors after a landslide in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

Colombian authorities resumed search and rescue operations for more than a dozen people missing due to the landslide caused by heavy rains in Rosas. Photo by Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- A landslide in southwestern Colombia over the weekend killed at least 17 people, officials said.

Following days of torrential rains, a landslide occurred Sunday in the town of Rosas in the Cauca region, destroying several houses and injuring five people, the BBC reported.

Rosas Mayor Jesus Diaz said landslides are not uncommon in during this time of year.

"Unfortunately, this happens when you least expect it and, because of the rainy season that we have seen, this is what happens," he said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences via Twitter.

"These are difficult times, but we are united as a country to help them," he said.

Mi solidaridad, afecto y cariño, en nombre de todos los colombianos para nuestros compatriotas de Rosas, Cauca. Estos son momentos difíciles, pero aquí estamos unidos como país para ayudarlos. pic.twitter.com/3jXwoDaOEj — Iván Duque (@IvanDuque) April 22, 2019

The national army was sent to to help in the rescue effort.

The country's road infrastructure agency Invias said the landslide had blocked a road connecting Colombia to Equador, but it had begun clearing the debris.