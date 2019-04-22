Tesla investigating video of Model S explosion in China

A Tesla showroom is seen in Beijing, China, on February 25. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Tesla Motors is investigating a video posted online that shows one of its vehicles exploding in China while parked.

The explosion occurred in Shanghai and was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The video shows smoke coming from a Model S sedan in a parking garage before it's engulfed in flames. The video was viewed nearly 18 million times by early Monday.

"We immediately sent a team on site and we're supporting local authorities to establish the facts," a Tesla China representative said. "From what we know now, no one was harmed."

China's electric vehicle market surpassed one million last year. Authorities there also reported at least 40 fire-related incidents involving battery-powered vehicles, including hybrid-plug ins and those using fuel-cells.