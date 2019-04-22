The Shanghai rollout of Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed after advance reviewers noted problems with the folding screen. Photo courtesy Samsung/UPI

April 22 (UPI) -- Smartphone maker Samsung has postponed the China launch of its new Galaxy Fold after reports of problems with the revolutionary folding display.

The rollout of the $2,000 device was scheduled for Wednesday in Shanghai. A Samsung spokesperson confirmed the postponement. Samsung has not, however, changed the device's launch in select U.S. markets on Friday.

The screen on the device is foldable and offers a much larger display when unfolded. The phone has been in development for years and has been one of the industry's most anticipated items this year. The postponement comes after test users indicated that removing the protective film compromises the display.

Samsung advised users not to remove the protective film and said it was looking into the issue.

"We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," the company said.