Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 93rd birthday with Easter service

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves the annual Easter Sunday Service at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle where she celebrated her 93rd birthday Sunday. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA

April 21 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 93rd birthday on Sunday by attending Easter service at Windsor Castle.

Members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex joined the Queen for the service at St. George's Chapel. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her first child, and the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties did not attend.

Prince Harry and Megan sent the Queen a birthday wish on Instagram alongside a balloon emoji.

"Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma'am, Granny," they wrote. "Wishing you a most wonderful day!"

Prince William and Kate wished the Queen a happy birthday by sharing a selection of photographs on Twitter.

"Wishing a very happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen," they wrote.

Two boys presented Queen Elizabeth with a pair of posies -- one yellow and one white -- as she left the chapel she was also treated to a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

The Band of the Irish Guards will also perform Happy Birthday in honor of the queen on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace as part of the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Gun salutes that are traditionally fired in London to mark the Queen's birthday have been delayed until Monday as they are never to be performed on Sundays.

Queen Elizabeth celebrates two birthdays every year -- April 21, the day of her actual birth and an official ceremony on the second Saturday of June, which is commemorated with the Trooping the Color parade.