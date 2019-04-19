Christians carry a cross on the Via Dolorosa, the Way of the Cross, on Good Friday in the Old City of Jerusalem. The Via Dolorosa follows the traditional route Christians believe Jesus Christ carried the cross to his crucifixion. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
April 19 (UPI) -- Christians around the world observed Good Friday -- the acknowledged date of Jesus Christ's crucifixion -- with traditional ceremonies, prayers and re-enactments.
In Jerusalem, thousands of pilgrims retraced Jesus' steps and some carried crosses as the procession wound through the Old City to Golgotha, the area where the Bible says crucifixion occurred. Another procession later Friday would re-enact the burial.
The event is similar to thousands of religious statements in which the walk, known as the Way of the Cross, is re-enacted around the world. Catholic communities in New York City and Chicago are among several that stopped traffic on Good Friday to accommodate a procession.
In Chicago, eight churches in Pilsen, a predominately Latino community, participated in Pilsen Via Crucis -- a dramatic reenactment of the Stations of the Cross, which are 14 incidents mentioned in the New Testament as Jesus walked to his death. The city's walk features a number of costumed actors, including Roman soldiers.
A free, open-air play is performed in London's Trafalgar Square each Good Friday. "The Passion of Jesus" typically involves over 100 actors and several animals. Because it's regarded as a realistic portrayal of the crucifixion, organizers suggest parental guidance.
Re-enactments in the heavily Catholic Philippines are famous for their blood-soaked Good Friday rituals. At least nine people were nailed to crosses there Friday as crowds traveling to San Pedro Cutud dressed as centurions to pin worshipers to crosses with 3-inch spikes. Processions in some towns involved walkers wearing crowns of twigs as they beat themselves with whips and bamboo sticks. The Catholic Church has officially distanced itself from flagellations and severity associated with the rituals, insisting that Christ's death on the cross "need not be repeated."
In Rome, the procession was set for Friday evening to be led by Pope Francis at the Colosseum. The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which burned earlier this week, moved its Easter celebrations to other churches -- but continued its Good Friday events outside the fire-ravaged sanctuary.
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem
The Stations of the Cross depict the path taken by Christ on the Via Dolorosa that illustrate his condemnation, his falls and his crucifixion. Prayers are associated with each of the 14 stations. Plaques depicting each of the stations can be found in many Western churches.
Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Christ was forced to carry his cross through the city to the hill where he would die, before resurrecting on Easter.
Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic faith, tweeted
, "Look at the open arms of Christ crucified, and let Him save you. Contemplate His blood shed out of love and let yourself be purified by it. In this way you can be reborn. #GoodFriday."
The Last Supper, the last meal Christ had with his disciples, is said to have taken place the night before his crucifixion, on Thursday, and is said to have been a Passover seder.
Good Friday and Easter are not celebrated on a fixed date, but typically fall between March and April each year.
