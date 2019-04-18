Suspect in Uganda abduction faces kidnapping, robbery charges

April 18 (UPI) -- A man suspected of being behind the abduction of an American tourist and her guide in Uganda appeared in court Thursday, where he was charged with kidnapping and robbery.

Byaruhanga Onesmus -- also known as Kaliisa, Kawonawo and Kasurubana -- faced three counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnap with intent to procure a ransom during an appearance in court in Kanungu district.

The Uganda Police Force described Onesmus as the "mastermind" behind the abduction of Kimberly Sue Endicott and her guide, Jean Paul Mirenge, April 2 from Queen Elizabeth National Park. The group of suspected kidnappers also robbed an elderly couple with Endicott.

The kidnappers then used Endicott's cellphone to make frequent calls demanding $500,000 ransom.

Security forces rescued Endicott and Mirenge on April 7 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.