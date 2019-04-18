Indian women hold identification cards in Udhampur, Kashmir, India, on Thursday as they prepare to cast their votes. Photo by Jaipal Singh/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Violence was reported in India's West Bengal as millions started voting Thursday in the second phase of national elections for 95 parliament seats.

India's seven-phase parliamentary election process started April 11 and will continue through May 19. More than 1,606 politicians are competing for seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said Trinamool Congress activists attacked lawmaker Mohd Salim as he was investigating a polling place for potential vote rigging.

West Bengal, Assam and Manipur saw large turnouts during Thursday voting with more than 60 percent of ballots turned in by mid-afternoon.

On his campaign trail, Modi criticized chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal Party, for remarks the leader said he made about those in India's armed services.

"The chief minister says only those who are hungry go the armed forces," Modi said. "This family should be thrown out from public life."

While some areas saw high turnout, two villages in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra boycotted voting Thursday. Villagers in Jejala and Dhanegaon complained that the government had not resolved issues there.

Modi and his party are trying to retain power amid a struggling Indian economy and challenges from the Indian National Congress, led by Raul Gandhi. The parties are trying to win the majority of the 543 parliamentary seats up for grabs.