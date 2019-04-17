Nearly 50 dead in India amid dangerous rains, lightning

Thunderstorms across India are being blamed for many deaths, including several people who were struck by lightning. File Photo by Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Severe weather in India has killed nearly 50 people amid heavy rains and a strong dust storm, officials said Wednesday.

At least 10 people were struck by lightning in the Madhya Pradesh state, officials said, and at least 21 died In Rajasthan. In Maharashtra, a man, a woman and a temple priest all died when they were struck by lighting.

Forecasters said the storms will continue into Thursday.

The storm damaged hundreds of electrical poles and transformers in Udaipur, and officials said floods from the heavy rains ruined crops and drowned cattle.

Officials canceled a rally in Sabarkantha for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of the dangerous weather.