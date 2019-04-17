'Extinction Rebellion': Climate change protesters block London transportation

April 17 (UPI) -- Despite hundreds having been arrested so far, climate change activists threatened to disrupt public transportation in London Wednesday after demonstrations at four city landmarks in the past two days.

Since Monday, the "Extinction Rebellion" has blocked areas at Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Oxford Circus. Thousands have taken part in the movement, which calls for urgent action to fight humans' warming of the Earth's atmosphere.

The group called on activists to "bring a pause to transport" in the British capital Wednesday. Transport for London responded by disabling Wi-Fi in subways at the request of the British Transport Police.

"We're working closely with the police to manage the impact of disruption to London's transport network," a Transport for London representative told The Guardian. "Customer Wi-Fi in underground stations have been temporarily switched off. We will restore access as soon as we are able to do so."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement that while he's sympathetic to the environmental movement, the effort to disrupt public transportation is counter-productive.

"I'm also a staunch supporter of the right to peaceful protest -- which is a cornerstone of our democracy," Khan said. "However, I am extremely concerned about the plans some protesters have to disrupt the London Underground.

"Targeting public transport in this way would only damage the cause of all of us who want to tackle climate change, as well as risking Londoners' safety."

"The sun may not have been shining quite so brightly in London today, it may have even rained a little, but by golly does the rebel soul still burn bright in the capital tonight," the Extinction Rebellion website said Tuesday.

More than 200 protesters were arrested over the demonstration's first two days.