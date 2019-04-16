April 16 (UPI) -- Canadian police said they have a 60-year-old man in custody suspected of shooting four people dead in British Columbia, Canada.

The unidentified suspect turned himself in to the Penticton police station. Officials said they believe the four people were all targeted Monday and they all knew each other.

"We're still trying to find the motive for this whole incident, so that's part of the ongoing investigation," police Supt. Ted De Jager said. "Indications right now are that all four were targeted. I understand that this is a deeply troubling incident that has taken place in our community."

Police cordoned off downtown Penticton Monday and warned people to avoid the area as they searched for the suspect.

Shelley Halvorson was working at J&E Automotive Services Ltd in the north end of the city when she heard several loud pops. Police swarmed the area and she saw a man on the ground in the grass.

"We were told we had to get back inside because there was a guy -- who shot this guy -- who was on the loose with a rifle," Halvorson told the Ottawa Citizen. "It was kind of scary. It's a very quiet area, so it's a little alarming for this to be happening."

Canadians stepped up to help the Royal Canadian Mounted Police who were working the case. Social media was flooded with messages thanking the officers for their work.

"They were bringing water to those on scene and supporting some of the people who saw what happened, they stood by and gave support," De Jager said. "That is the strength of the community."

Mayor John Vassilaki also praised the RCMP.

"Jager came in person and told us about what was unfolding at the moment ... they acted really quickly and locked areas down for the protection of the public. They know how to do their jobs and do it with no hesitation."