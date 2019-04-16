'Extinction Rebellion': Police arrest 100 climate change activists in London

Climate change demonstrators gather at Parliament Square in London Tuesday as part of the "Extinction Rebellion" protests. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Environmental protesters blocked several famous landmarks in London Tuesday, demanding that legislators take immediate action to fight climate change.

Demonstrators who call the protests an Extinction Rebellion blocked the Waterloo Bridge, Marble Arch, Parliament Square and the Oxford Circus on Monday. More protesters returned Tuesday morning after police started making arrests.

Authorities said they have arrested more than 100 of the protesters.

"Our leaders have failed us," the group said on its website. "It's time to rebel ... Climate breakdown and ecological collapse threaten our existence. Another world is possible, and it's just within reach.

"It's going to take everything we've got to get there. So we're pulling out all stops and rising up in a full-scale rebellion against this twisted system to save ourselves and the natural world from extinction."

Protesters said they caused $7,800 in damage to Royal Dutch Shell's offices in London during demonstrations Monday. The protesters smashed windows and glued their hands to windows.

"We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view," Shell said. "We only ask that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind."

Environmental demonstrators posted photos online of similar demonstrations on Twitter in Australia, Denmark and Sweden.