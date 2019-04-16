European Parliament approves whistle-blower protections

The European Parliament agreed on new protections Tuesday for whistle-blowers in member countries. Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- The European Parliament approved new protections for whistle-blowers Tuesday in an effort to shield them from firing, retaliation and harassment.

The Parliament voted 591-29 for the new rules with 33 abstentions, acknowledging that whistle-blowers have had limited safeguards. Supporters of the law said such protections could've helped uncover the Volkswagen emission scandal earlier.

The new laws protect those who point out wrongdoing in various areas, including public procurement, financial services, money laundering, product and transport safety, nuclear safety, public health and customer and data protection.

The new measures would give whistle-blowers not only protected status, but the right to legal aid and financial support, as well. Companies will be prevented from firing or demoting them and will face penalties if they attempt to block the whistle-blower from revealing alleged wrongdoing.

The Parliament said in a statement that countries must ensure whistle-blowers have access to comprehensive and independent information and advice on available procedures to report problems.

The law needs the approval of EU ministers and then member countries would have up to two years to comply.