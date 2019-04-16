Egyptian Parliament OKs extending presidential term

Egyptian lawmakers attend a session to vote on a constitutional reform, in Cairo on Tuesday. Photo by Khaled Mashaal/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Egypt's Parliament on Tuesday voted to allow President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to extend his hold on power through 2030, a measure that must first be approved in a national referendum, lawmakers said.

The measure was one of a number of constitutional amendments the House of Representatives passed, which includes instituting a quota in which 25 percent of parliamentary seats must be held by women and reinstating the post of vice president.

The amendment that would keep Sisi in power longer expands the presidential term from four years to six years. Sisi also would have greater control over the judiciary and the military would have an increased role in politics.

A national referendum to get public approval for the constitutional changes was scheduled to begin Monday.

Lawmakers from three parties voted against some of the amendments.

"We believe that a president should not stay in power more than 10 years, because this means that he can stay forever," said Conservative Party member Akmal Qortam.

Sisi won his second term in power in March 2018 with an overwhelming majority of at least 90 percent of votes.