Paris' historic Notre-Dame Cathedral erupts in flames

Flames engulf the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Notre-Dame Cathedral, one of Paris' most recognizable landmarks, dating back to the 12th century, caught fire Monday evening, local police said.

Images from the scene showed flames erupting from the roof of the medieval cathedral and smoke billowing into the sky. The 750-ton spire, a 19th century reproduction of the original Frstructure, collapsed through the roof of the church.

Police in Paris told the public to clear the area so emergency vehicles and firefighters could access the building in the heart of the capital.

André Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral, told Le Monde newspaper, "Everything is burning."

"We have to see if the vault, which protects the cathedral, will be touched or not."

Construction on Notre-Dame Cathedral began in 1163 and concluded in 1345. The Catholic church is a major tourist attraction on the Ile de la Cite, a natural island in the Seine River in the Fourth Arrondissement. About 13 million people visit the building each year.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the blaze "terrible" and called on the public to respect the security perimeter in place.

CNN reported firefighters struggled to begin putting out the flames because they were unable to get close enough to the blaze.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he's postponing a planned speech Monday night.

"Due to the terrible fire ravaging Notre-Dame-de-Paris, the president of the Republic has decided to postpone his speech," an Élysée Palace respresentative said.