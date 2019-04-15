Flames engulf the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Flames engulf the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Notre-Dame Cathedral, one of Paris' most recognizable landmarks, dating back to the 12th century, was engulfed in a devastating fire Monday evening.

Images from the scene showed flames erupting from the roof of the medieval cathedral and smoke billowing into the sky. The 750-ton spire, a 19th century reproduction of the original Gothic structure, collapsed through the roof of the church, as did much of the roof.

Police in Paris told the public to clear the area so emergency vehicles and firefighters could access the building in the heart of the capital.

André Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral, told Le Monde newspaper, "Everything is burning."

"We have to see if the vault, which protects the cathedral, will be touched or not."

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the blaze "terrible" and called on the public to respect the security perimeter in place.

CNN reported firefighters struggled to begin putting out the flames because they were unable to get close enough to the blaze.

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire, speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, said the entire wooden interior of the cathedral was burning and likely to be destroyed. He said first responders were working to quickly removing artifacts and priceless works of art from inside the structure.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he's postponing a planned speech Monday night and instead visited the site of the burning building with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

"Our Lady of Paris in flames," he tweeted. "Emotion of a whole nation. "Thoughts for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I'm sad tonight to see this part of us burn."

Construction on Notre-Dame Cathedral began in 1163 and concluded in 1345. It is considered one of best examples of French Gothic architecture, featuring pointed arches, flying buttress supports, a ribbed vault, two 225-feet-tall towers on the facade, and large, intricate rose windows made of stained glass.

It has undergone a number of restoration projects over the centuries, including one that cleaned the cathedral's surfaces of soot and dirt in the 1960s, restoring it to its original color.

Among the artifacts kept inside the cathedral is what some believe are Jesus' crown of thorns. The cathedral, which is still in active use as a church, expected an influx of visitors this week, Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.

The Catholic church is a major tourist attraction on the Ile de la Cite, a natural island in the Seine River in the Fourth Arrondissement. About 13 million people visit the building each year.

The cathedral gained added fame in the early 19th century when author Victor Hugo wrote The Hunchback of Notre-Dame to draw attention to the building and its architectural importance. He hoped the extensive descriptions in the book would prevent officials from inaccurately restoring or even demolishing the church.

"Every surface, every stone of this venerable pile, is a page of the history not only of the country, but of science and art," Hugo wrote in the book.

The cause of the fire was unknown, though the cathedral was under renovation at the time of the blaze. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation to determine the cause.