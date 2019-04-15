April 15 (UPI) -- White House adviser Ivanka Trump visited a female-run textile factory in Ethiopia Monday, part of a U.S. initiative to put 50 million women to work in developing countries by 2025.

The Women's Global Development and Prosperity initiative launched in February to train women worldwide to help them find well-paying jobs. As part of the mission, Trump met with Ethiopian businesswoman Sara Abera, who founded a clothing company 16 years ago.

"Fundamentally, we believe that investing in women is a smart development policy and it's smart business," Trump said. "It is also in our security interest because women when they are empowered they foster peace and stability and we have seen this play out time and time again."

During the four-day Africa tour, Trump will also attend the World Bank policy summit in Ethiopia, visit a cocoa farm in Ivory Coast, participate in a women's economic summit and attend a policy meeting of the World Bank.

"I am excited to travel to Africa and advance the United States' Women's Global Development and prosperity initiative," Trump said in a statement.

In Ethiopia, she met with religious leaders at the Orthodox Tewahedo church and laid a wreath to honor the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month. The senior White House adviser will also meet with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.