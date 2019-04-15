Flowers are seen March 16 at a makeshift memorial near the Al Noor Masjid mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Six people appeared in New Zealand court on Monday to face charges of sharing images of the deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch last month.

The March 15 attack killed 50 people and injured 39 at the mosques. Authorities say suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant broadcast his attacks live on Facebook. Six people have been charged for sharing that video, which is illegal under New Zealand law.

Facebook New Zealand said 1.5 million videos of the attack were removed within the first 24 hours, the majority of which were blocked during the upload process.

"We would like to remind people that it is an offense to distribute or posses an objectionable publication, which carries a penalty of imprisonment," spokeswoman Mia Garlick said.

One of those charged, a New Zealand businessman, was denied bail and faces up to 14 years in prison. He will appear in court via video link on April 26.

An 18-year-old is charged with sharing the video and an image of the Al Noor mosque with the words "target acquired." He will appear July 31 for a bail hearing.

The other four suspects have not been arrested, officials said.

None of the six are believed to connected to the shooting attacks themselves.