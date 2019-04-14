April 14 (UPI) -- Users worldwide were experiencing issues for about 2 1/2 hours Sunday with Facebook as well as the company's Instagram and WhatsApp.

Around 6:30 a.m. EDT, the outages began, with some locations apparently more widely affected than opthers, The Verge reported. The social media platforms started to come back around 9 a.m.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," Facebook said in a statement to The Verge. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

The main Facebook.com domain was unavailable, with news feeds refusing to refresh on the platform as well as Instagram. Facebook's Messenger app also was down.

WhatsApp messages weren't being sent or received.

Downdetector.com's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in Europe as well as the Northeastern United States. More than 9,000 incidents of people reported issues with Facebook. About 23 percent experienced a total blackout, 23 percent issues with logging in and 52 percent with the Newsfeed, according to the website, as of 9 a.m.

On March 13, the 15-year-old company experienced its worst outage for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

For some, they were all inaccessible for around 24 hours last month. Facebook blamed a "server configuration change," and apologized for the outages.