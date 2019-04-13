EU nations take in migrants rescued near Libya

The Alan Kurdi, shown here in this February 2019 file photo, rescued 64 migrants off the coast of Libya earlier this month. File Photo EPA-EFE/Cati Caldera

April 13 (UPI) -- Four nations in the European Union -- Germany, France, Luxembourg and Portugal -- will accept 64 migrants rescued early this month off Libya's coast, the Maltese government said Saturday.

The ship, called the Alan Kurdi and run by German non-governmental organization Sea-Eye, will not be allowed to enter Malta, the island nation's government said in a news release.

The ship had been waiting off Malta's coast, carrying the 64 migrants, including 12 women and a baby, Malta Today reported. It was previously denied entry into Italy.

"Once again, the smallest member of the European Union was put under unnecessary pressure being asked to resolve a case which was neither its responsibility nor its remit," Malta's government said. "A solution was found in order not to let the situation deteriorate further while making it clear Malta cannot keep shouldering this burden."

The migrants were rescued April 3.