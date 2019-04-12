April 12 (UPI) -- Layovers at Singapore's new Jewel Changi Airport might be a bit more interesting than typical stops -- thanks to the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

The "Rain Vortex," a waterfall of rain water with a 131-foot drop, can channel 10,000 gallons of water per minute and sits within a five-story greenhouse. The glass and steel-domed building, which also has five stories below ground, is connected to several airport terminals. It was designed by Safdie Architects.

The airport won't open until next week, but visitors saw a preview Thursday. The $1.26 billion complex, which has three new terminals, is an extension of Singapore's existing 38-year-old airport.

"The Jewel toroidal inverse dome creates a new kind of spatial experience, a daylit vast landscaped garden, combined with seven levels of shopping and airport facilities," said head architect Moshe Safdie. "Light penetrates everywhere, while the roof drains through the dome to create a dramatic waterfall, dropping seven stories to the lowest building level."

Water from rainstorms is collected to irrigate greenhouse plants and supply the waterfall. Each glass pane has a five-eighths inch gap to absorb the noise of aircraft takeoffs and landings, and was tested to eliminate potentially distracting reflections.