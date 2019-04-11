WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrives for a court hearing in London on February 2, 2012. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, British authorities said.

Assange has been at the embassy since 2012, where he sought asylum over sexual assault charges in Sweden. The arrest occurred early Thursday, British police said.

Authorities said he was arrested after Ecuador pulled its offer of asylum.

Reports in recent days have said the embassy was looking at expelling the 47-year-old Assange, who fears he's also wanted in the United States over WikiLeaks publications of sensitive information.