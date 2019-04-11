April 11 (UPI) -- The United States is seeking extradition for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after his arrest Thursday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, authorities said.

British police made the arrest on behalf of the United States on an extradition warrant. U.S. authorities are preparing to extradite Assange to face sealed federal charges in Virginia federal court. The charges relate to confidential disclosures made by WikiLeaks in recent years.

The U.S. Justice Department said it was aware of Assange's arrest.

Assange had been at the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012, when he sought asylum over sexual assault charges in Sweden. He had a British arrest warrant at the time for skipping bail, and was arrested on that same warrant Thursday. Authorities said he was arrested after Ecuador withdrew its offer of asylum.

Reports this week said the embassy was looking at expelling the 47-year-old Assange for multiple reasons. Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said the country's patience for Assange "reached its limit" after "repeated violations to international conventions and daily life."

The WikiLeaks site is accused, among other disclosures, of leaking sensitive information from the email account of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Assange has said the source that obtained the information was not Russian, which conflicts with the view of U.S. intelligence. The Ecuadorian government cut off his Internet access after the leak.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, testified in Congress that campaign adviser Roger Stone contacted Assange just before the leaked emails went public.

In 2012, the Swedish government issued a warrant for Assange's arrest in connection with sex assault charges against two women there. Assange denied the accusations and accepted asylum at the embassy. Sweden has since dropped the case, but Assange remained at the embassy because he feared prosecution in the United States.

WikiLeaks, the site Assange founded in 2006, expressed support for him Thursday.

"This man is a son, a father, a brother. He has won dozens of journalism awards. He's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2010. Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanize, delegitimize and imprison him," WikiLeaks wrote in a tweet.

Whistle-blower Edward Snowden, himself protected from U.S. charges by asylum in Russia, also tweeted support.

British officials took a different view.

"Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted.