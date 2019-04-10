Three killed in Bangkok hotel fire

Thai firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at the Central World shopping complex in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo by Narong/Sangnak

April 10 (UPI) -- Up to three people died and seven more sustained injuries when a fire broke out at a hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Bangkok Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said one person died at the scene of the blaze at the Centara Grand hotel in the Central World shopping center and two others died after being transported to a local hospital.

A staff member jumped out of the window and died and two other members of the staff were among the injured.

Emergency officials transported seven people to local hospitals, where doctors treated them for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out on the eighth floor of the hotel, which was used to store documents.

Pinit Arayasilapathron, director of the Pathum Wan district, described the fire as small.

Authorities evacuated both the hotel and the shopping center as a result of the blaze and firefighters put out the blaze about an hour after it started.

Officials ordered the building to remain closed to allow for an investigation into the cause of the fire and the effectiveness of its fire suppression system.