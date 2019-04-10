A photo released Wednesday by KCNA shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presiding over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un called on his officials to exercise self-reliance in a time of "tensions," state media said Wednesday.

Kim, who is expected to launch the second term of his rule on Thursday, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are to hold their summit in Washington, also called for a "new strategic line" more than a month after the collapse of talks in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA reported Kim attended a meeting of the political bureau of the central committee of the Korean Workers' Party on Tuesday; the reporting was delayed by a day.

During the meeting, the political bureau reportedly called for a "new struggle" designed to "meet the demands of the revolutionary state."

Kim said he has "seriously analyzed the problems that need to be resolved urgently by party and nation," adding that "in response to the tense situation, a new strategic line must be achieved, in order to demonstrate the revolutionary spirit of an all-out struggle, self-reliance."

North Korean state media included an image of Kim clenching his fist on Wednesday.

The new strategic line Kim referred to was also mentioned on April 20, 2018, during the third plenary meeting of the seventh central committee of the Workers' Party. It refers to economic construction, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Kim's public appearance is coming at a time when South Korea is appointing a new unification minister.

Kim Yeon-chul, a former think tank chief, said Wednesday he would make efforts to balance relations with the United States and North Korea, so as to achieve a "virtuous circle," Yonhap reported.

South Korea's main conservative opposition has opposed Kim's appointment and did not meet with Kim on Wednesday.

Hong Young-pyo, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, urged Kim to work toward denuclearization and to find ways to increase "humanitarian exchange" that "have nothing to do with sanctions," according to Yonhap.