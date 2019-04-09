Ex-Nissan exec Ghosn renounces 'conspiracy' in video defense

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn defends himself against corruption charges in the new video. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said in a video Tuesday he is the victim of a conspiracy and innocent of the corruption charges against him.

Ghosn had planned to hold a news conference this week to defend himself against multiple charges, but his fourth arrest last week prompted his attorneys to release the video instead.

The Brazilian-born former auto executive, who formerly chaired Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, was initially arrested in November on charges of under-reporting his income at Nissan by about $44 million. Since then, he's been arrested three more times on other charges. Nissan last week removed Ghosn from its board as it awaits the result of his corruption trial.

"I am innocent of all the charges brought against me," Ghosn said in the video Tuesday. "I am also innocent of all the accusations that came around these charges that are all bias, taken out of context, twisted in a way to paint a personalized [picture] of greed ... and dictatorship."

In the nearly eight-minute video, Ghosn makes his case about the charges and said he just wants a "fair trial."

"I am privileged to have three competent lawyers around me who will defend my case," he said. "They don't share with me a lot of serenity about the fairness of the trial. I'm not a lawyer. I'm not competent in this matter."

Ghosn originally identified Nissan personnel he said were involved in the case against him, but his attorney Junichiro Hironaka said their names were redacted by the legal team, the Japan Times reported.