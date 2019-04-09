Dalai Lama hospitalized with chest infection

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyasto, speaks during a special lecture for member of the Diet in Tokyo, Japan on November 16, 2016. The Dalai Lama was hospitalized on Tuesday with a chest infection. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama was hospitalized in New Dehli with a chest infection on Tuesday, his aides said.

The 83-year-old Tibetan Buddhist was taken to the private hospital after reporting discomfort upon returning to Dharamsala on Monday after meeting youth global leaders in New Dehli.

"His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Dehli," Tenzin Takhla, the Dalai Lama's private secretary said.

Takhla added he will spend the next "two to three days" at the hospital.

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in India for the past 60 years after fleeing Tibet.

He is revered as a spiritual leader by Tibetan Buddhists and India has him as the country's "most esteemed and honored guest."

Last year, he curtailed his role traveling the world, citing his old age and exhaustion.