Iranian revolutionary guard soldiers march during an annual military parade in Tehran, Iran. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- A declaration Monday by the United States that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a "terrorist" group is being met with threats of retaliation from Tehran.

Iranian military leaders and politicians issued the warning before the Trump administration officially said Monday it would designate the IRGC as a terrorist group.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the declaration was coming.

"If Americans adopt such an unwise decision and undermine Iran's national security, the IRGC will implement reciprocal measures based on the Islamic Republic establishment policies," Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

The U.S. administration is designating the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization to put increased pressure on Tehran. It's the first time any army from a foreign state has been designated a terrorist entity.

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said lawmakers would immediately respond.

"In case of any measure by the U.S. president or any other institution against the IRGC, we will start a double-urgency reciprocal measure, which will make the U.S. leaders, who have been behind the formation of terrorist groups in the region and support them, regret the stupid move," a statement by Iranian lawmakers read.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad has blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dragging the United States "into a quagmire." He added Trump "should know better than to be conned into another U.S. disaster."