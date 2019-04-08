Iran threatens action if U.S. labels IRGC a 'terrorist' group

Iranian revolutionary guard soldiers march during an annual military parade in Tehran, Iran. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- A declaration by the United States that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a terrorist group would be met with retaliation, government leaders in Tehran said Monday.

Iranian military leaders and politicians issued the warning as the Trump administration considers labeling the IRGC as a terrorist group.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday the U.S. administration is considering the move and it could be announced early this week.

"If Americans adopt such an unwise decision and undermine Iran's national security, the IRGC will implement reciprocal measures based on the Islamic Republic establishment policies," Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

The U.S. administration is considering plans to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization, to put increased pressure on Tehran, the WSJ report said. It would be the first time any army from a foreign state has been designated a terrorist entity.

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said lawmakers would immediately respond if the United States makes the move.

"In case of any measure by the U.S. president or any other institution against the IRGC, we will start a double-urgency reciprocal measure, which will make the U.S. leaders, who have been behind the formation of terrorist groups in the region and support them, regret the stupid move," a statement by Iranian lawmakers read.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad has blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dragging the United States "into a quagmire." He added Trump "should know better than to be conned into another U.S. disaster."