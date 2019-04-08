3 U.S. service members, 1 contractor killed in blast in Afghanistan

The Taliban said it destroyed an armored military vehicle in its suicide blast near Bagram Air Base. File Photo by Justyn M. Freeman/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Three U.S. service members and one civilian contractor died Monday when an improvised explosive device detonated near Bagram Air Base in northeastern Afghanistan, NATO officials said.

The explosion also injured three U.S. service members, who were evacuated for medical care.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, Stars and Stripes reported. The militant group described the IED as a suicide car bombing and said it destroyed an armored military vehicle.

The service members were serving in Afghanistan as part of NATO's Resolute Support mission to train and advise Afghan military forces.

NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan has about 17,000 troops. About half are supplied by the United States.