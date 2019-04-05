Pre-monsoon rains are expected to be more widespread than usual this season in India. Photo by M.A. Pushpa Kumara/EPA/EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- India is getting hit with 100-degree temperatures this week ahead of a more widespread onslaught of pre-monsoon rains that will affect the entire country.

Temperatures in the National Capital Region will be above normal through April 10. Temperatures will remain above 100 degrees throughout the country this the weekend, acting as a catalyst for severe weather.

Typically, the pre-monsoon season of April and May only affect certain regions of the country but this year it will be nationwide, meaning there will be more dust storms, thunderstorms and heavy rains throughout the subcontinent.

Northeast India in particular will see prolonged periods of rainfall. Some parts of the Arunachal Pradesh could get snow.

A cyclonic circulation over the country's northern plains will spark severe weather throughout the region. The increased humidity from that disturbance has made the air quality in Delhi worse than usual, data from the Central Pollution Control Bureau showed.