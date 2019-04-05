Prime Minister Charles Michel said he hopes his apology on behalf of the country will help to make Belgium more steadfast in its combat against racism. Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- Belgium apologized this week for the kidnapping of mixed-race children during its colonial rule of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

The European country stole "metis" children born to Belgium settlers and local woman during the end of its colonial rule between 1959 and 1962.

Some 20,000 children were believed to have been affected, the BBC reported.

The children were then placed in the care of the Catholic Church and other institutions.

The children were not guaranteed citizenship with many remaining stateless, as they were often disavowed by their fathers.

Prime Minister Charles Michel issued the formal apology Thursday during a plenary session at the Belgian parliament in Brussels, saying that his country had denied those it forcibly snatched from their mothers in Africa their basic human rights.

"That is why, on behalf of the federal government, I recognize the targeted segregation of which the metis were victims under the colonial administration of the Belgian Congo and Ruanda-Urundi until 1962 and following the decolonization, as well as the forced kidnappings," he said, referring to the countries by their colonial names. "On behalf of the federal government, I apologize to the métis people of Belgian colonization and their families for the injustices and suffering they have suffered."

He said he hoped this moment could be another step towards Belgium not only becoming aware of this part of its history but accepting it as its national story.

"I also hope that this declaration will strengthen our unwavering commitment to relentlessly combat all forms of discrimination, racism or xenophobia," he said, stating the metis have developed Belgium into a more open, tolerant and diverse society.

The apology comes after a United Nations Working Group on People of African Descent released a report based on the findings of experts who visited the country in February.

"The Working Group recommends reparatory justice, with a view to closing the dark chapter in history and as a means of reconciliation and healing," the report said. "We urge the government to issue an apology for the atrocities committed during colonization."

The Catholic Church apologized for its responsibility in the kidnappings in 2016.

The apology from Belgium Thursday was the first time it acknowledged the harm it caused during its colonial rule, CNN reported.

J.C. Karerwa Ndenzako, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, said in a tweet that the apology is not close to being adequate for the crimes Belgium committed.

"The vileness of these acts is part and parcel of a far broader history," he said. "Belgium should dialogue with Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

Belgium's colonial rule of Central African began in the 19th century and only ended in 1962.