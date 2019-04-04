South Korea official: 'Full denuclearization' to be discussed at summit

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said Thursday Seoul is considering sending a special envoy to Pyongyang. Pool Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser said Thursday Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump will be discussing the "full denuclearization" of North Korea in their upcoming summit in Washington.

Chung Eui-yong, who also said before the National Assembly Steering Committee that Seoul is reviewing the option of sending a special envoy to North Korea, said there will be an "opportunity" for Trump and Moon to discuss early-stage denuclearization and strategies, South Korean news service Newsis reported.

Chung was fielding questions from lawmakers who had inquired about the special envoy, following a suggestion from a national security deputy chief, Kim Hyun-jong, who may have said a South Korean special envoy to Pyongyang was under consideration.

Moon's national security adviser did not confirm whether the summit would cover the resumption of operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex or the restart of South Korean tourism to Mount Kumgang in the North, JoongAng Ilbo reported.

The two leaders are to discuss a range of issues within a "wide framework" during the U.S.-South Korea summit, Chung said, according to reports.

Kim Hyun-jong had raised the issue of a special envoy after returning from Washington on Monday. The South Korean official had said it would be a "good idea" to first discuss with the United States, then send an envoy to the North.

On Thursday Chung was asked his opinion on why U.S.-North Korea talks broke down.

Chung said a deal was not reached amid U.S. demands for complete denuclearization and "strong North Korean desire" for the lifting of sanctions.

Some lawmakers asked whether Seoul bears responsibility for not anticipating a breakdown of talks in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Chung said it would be "unfair" to hold South Korea responsible for the developments in Vietnam.

The South Korean official added the administration's basic principle is to ensure North Korea comes to full denuclearization while "close cooperation" continues between Washington and Seoul.

Trump and Moon are to meet on April 11.