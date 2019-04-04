Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Thursday. Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, bringing closure to a family of a deceased Israeli soldier.

The Russians announced they had located the body of Israel Defense Forces soldier Zachary Baumel, who disappeared 37 years ago at the battle of Sultan Yacoub in Lebanon. Baumel was born in New York City but grew up in Jerusalem. He was one of three IDF soldiers whose bodies were found in the aftermath of the tank battle.

"It is important that his family can place a wreath on his grave," Putin said.

Netanyahu said he notified the family that Baumel's remains will be flown back to Israel. He thanked Putin for finding the remains some two years after appealing to the Russian leader in the effort.

"They [the Baumel family] were moved in a way that I cannot describe to you Mr. President," Netanyahu told Putin. "They were so moved, first of all by the return of their son and brother. The father has already passed on. The mother will be 90 soon; it was very emotional. The sister, the brother and their children came to see me and as I told them of your decision and about the fact that Russian soldiers took actions, sometimes at personal risk, they were open-mouthed and asked me to convey their deepest gratitude which is shared by all Israelis."

Baumel and two other soldiers were believed to have been killed in battle, although there was speculation that they were captured by the Syrian military and brought to Damascus. His remains were found by armed factions at a Palestinian refugee camp outside Damascus, a Palestinian terrorist group said.

Putin said the Russian army is still in the process of identifying remains from its soldiers from World War II.