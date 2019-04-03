An American woman and her driver were taken hostage late Tuesday by armed abductors, authorities said. File Photo by Nicolas Postal/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- An American tourist and her driver were abducted from a park in Uganda by four armed men demanding a $500,000 ransom, police said Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Kimberly Sue, 35, from Endicott, N.Y. Officials said she and the driver were among four people in the vehicle as it toured Queen Elizabeth National Park Tuesday night. Police said in a statement the two were kidnapped at gunpoint and the other two, an elderly couple, were rescued by a camp manager.

The kidnappers called in the half-million dollar ransom using Sue's cellphone, police said.

The abduction occurred inside the park, a 764-square mile protected wildlife enclave near Uganda's border with Democratic Republic of Congo. It wasn't initially clear if the kidnappers are part of a political group or if they targeted an American citizen. Police said park exits were closed and an "elite squad" of officers are looking for the culprits.

The U.S. Embassy in Kampala has been informed of the situation.