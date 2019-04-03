Last known survivor of transatlantic slave trade discovered

April 3 (UPI) -- An academic researcher at Britain's Newcastle University announced she's identified the last known African-born survivor of the transatlantic slave trade -- a woman named Redoshi.

Redoshi, who was known as Sally Smith in the United States, was about 12 years old when slave traders kidnapped from her home in present-day Benin. She was among 116 West African children and young people transported to the United States aboard the Clotilda, the last slave ship to arrive in the country in 1860.

Hannah Durkin, a lecturer in Newcastle University's School of English Literature, Language and Linguistics, said she first came across mentions of Redoshi while she was working on other research. Durkin came across mentions of Redoshi in writings by author Zora Neale Hurston, newspaper articles, a memoir by civil rights activist Amelia Boynton Robinson and even a film clip.

"Rarely do we get to hear the story of an individual woman, let alone see what she looked like, how she dressed and where she lived," Durkin said in a news release announcing the discovery Tuesday.

Researchers previously thought the last survivor of the transatlantic slave trade was a man named Oluale Kossola, also known as Cudjo Lewis, who died in 1935. Durkin's research, though, showed that Redoshi died two years later in 1937.

Durkin said that as she delved deeper into discovering information about Redoshi, a picture of her life started to come together.

Plantation owner Washington Smith bought Redoshi upon her arrival in the United States, and she was a slave at the Bogue Chitto plantation in Dallas County, Ala., for nearly five years. After emancipation, she continued to live on the plantation with her daughter.

"Now we know that its horrors endured in living memory until 1937, and they allow us to meaningfully consider slavery from a West African woman's perspective for the first time," Durkin said.

"The only other documents we have of African women's experiences of transatlantic slavery are fleeting allusions that were typically recorded by slave owners, so it is incredible to be able to tell Redoshi's life story."

The writings of Boynton Robinson described how Redoshi was forced to become a child bride while aboard the Clotilda and endured trauma at the hand of captors.

"She lived through tremendous trauma and separation, but there is also a sense of pride in these texts. Her resistance, either through her effort to own her own land in America or in smaller acts like keeping her West African beliefs alive, taking care in her appearance and her home and the joy she took in meeting a fellow African in the 1930s, help to show who she was," Durkin said.

Durkin's findings were published in the March 26 edition of the journal Slavery & Abolition.