More women have been coming forward about their experiences with sexual harassment amid the women-led #MeToo movement in South Korea. File Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- Students at South Korea's top-ranked Seoul National University declared a hunger strike in a bid to have a professor, who has been accused of making sexual advances toward students, expelled.

The professor, who taught in the Spanish department, has been brought before the university's disciplinary committee for sexual misconduct, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

The professor may have been admonished after a former student came forward with sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

In a written statement released in English, Spanish and Korean in February, the student said she had over the course of four years become a victim of "various forms of sexual violence and all kinds of human rights violations."

The student said that during a trip overseas, the professor "raised her skirt to feel her legs." She added he touched her hair and massaged her shoulders and arms without her permission when she fell asleep on a bus.

The professor was suspended, but students at the university are calling for an expulsion.

Lee Su-bin, a liberal arts student and chair of a student-led council, said the hunger strike would begin at noon Wednesday and continue until the professor is permanently dismissed.

Earlier, students voted unanimously in favor of the professor's expulsion.

The students also said there have been repeated cases of sexual abuse between professors and students. Previous professors received a three-month suspension but were allowed to return to teach, they said.

The women-led #MeToo movement in South Korea has led to a surge of sexual assault accusations against powerful men by women.

The Korea Times recently reported Starbucks Coffee Korea is in the spotlight for mishandling sexual harassment complaints from women workers.

The plaintiff had reported incidents of inappropriate touching, but management ignored her complaints, according to the report.

Starbucks has yet to terminate the defendant and may have transferred him to another location.