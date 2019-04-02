3 Pakistani soldiers killed in renewed fighting with India

India and Pakistan have renewed fighting after a short lull resulting in at least three Pakistani soldiers killed. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed Tuesday as India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations said three soldiers were killed when Indian troops "resorted to unprovoked fire" in the Rawalakot sector of the Line of Control between the two countries.

A fourth soldier was injured, it said, adding that the "Pakistan army responded effectively."

Meanwhile, the Indian army said its attack was in retaliation for cross-border shelling by Pakistan the day before that killed three Indians and injured 24 others in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, The Times of India reported.

India claimed to have destroyed seven Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Rakchikri and Rawalakote Tuesday as fighting between the two countries continues unabated.

Both countries lay claim to Kashmir and each control portions of it divided by the Line of Control, which has seen an escalation in military exchanges since 40 Indian military reservists were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Feb. 14, for which India has blamed Pakistan.