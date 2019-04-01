U.S. Forces Korea allow face masks to ward off fine dust pollution

Gen. Robert B. Abrams (L) of U.S. Forces Korea has approved the wearing of face masks for U.S. army personnel in uniform. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. army personnel in South Korea are being allowed to wear masks while in uniform, to defend against a different kind of attack: fine dust pollution.

Gen. Robert Abrams, head commander of U.S. Forces Korea, is permitting soldiers to wear filtering masks for protection against airborne particulate matter, News 1 reported Tuesday.

Previous policy banned U.S. military personnel from donning masks on bases. But as pollution worsened this year, officers began to petition for a change in regulation, Stars and Stripes reported in March.

The new rules allow officers to wear masks if the air quality index reaches 101 or higher. Air Quality Index levels ranging from 101 to 150 are categorized as "unhealthy for sensitive groups." At these levels of pollution, soldiers will be allowed to wear the N-95 Particulate Respirator Dust Mask or the Fine Dust Mask KF-94.

U.S. Forces Korea may have approved masks of all colors, including black.

Ahead of the changes, more than 3,400 people signed a petition, posted to Change.org in March, according to Stars and Stripes.

Officers had been complaining of pollution-related migraines. A pollutant known as PM 2.5 can clog lungs and cause health problems, the report states.

In Seoul, the ruling Democratic Party and the administration of President Moon Jae-in is pursuing a supplementary budget to address pollution.

Yonhap reported Monday the party's lawmakers and the president's office are joining forces to push for additional measures to tackle fine dust.

Party spokesman Hong Ihk-pyo said Monday the goal is to build countermeasures against fine dust, reduce downturns in the economy and strengthen social safety nets and customized support for job seekers.

The government plans to submit the final draft of the proposal to the National Assembly by the end of April, according to Yonhap.