An Orthodox Jew waits for the light rail in front of election campaign posters for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A man walks past an election campaign poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Hundreds of fake social media accounts supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election campaign are all linked to one person, a watchdog group found.

The social media accounts are amplifying Netanyahu's message before the election next week.

"The network operates through manipulations, slander, lies and spreading rumors," the report states. "On its busiest days, the network sends out thousands of tweets a day."

One of the fake Twitter accounts named "Mosche" uses the photo of Greek model Theo Theodoridis and has posted at least 2,856 times in 2019.

The Big Bots Project found no direct link between the phony social media accounts and Netanyahu or the Likud Party but there is evidence the two worked in tandem. More than 600 accounts were discovered. Often, the messages are shared or reposted by Likud officials, including the prime minister's son, Yair Netanyahu. The Twitter accounts posted 130,000 tweets since the election and received 2.5 million views.

The report states that Yitzhak Haddad is behind the social media push. He admitted to a private investigator that he created videos and posted them on YouTube and said he was paid for his work. He said he's connected to "very senior people" in the Likud Party.

"Yes. [I] post them to Twitter, post it all kinds of places," Haddad said. "I don't want to say tens of million [of dollars] but loads of money is being invested here. It takes money; there's no volunteering here."

Haddad subscribes to a YouTube channel that offers cash in exchange for responding on Facebook and on the Internet with political messages.

Haddad's attorney denied that his client made those statements and threatened a lawsuit against anyone who publishes that.

"There is absolutely nothing in this. Anyone publishing this nonsense can expect a very large lawsuit. You have no right to gag people on the right or on the left, period. And the organization that is busy identifying accounts -- who are they are at all to decide for the open and free world?"

The Likud Party also denied running any fake accounts and said there's no connection to Haddad.

Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz has been the biggest target of the attacks with claims that he sexually assaulted a woman in high school or that he's mentally ill. Gantz denied the sexual assault claims and no additional evidence has emerged. The sexual assault claims came out right before the attorney general announced Netanyahu would be indicted on corruption charges.

Israel has attempted to update its election law to crack down on misinformation but the Likud Party defeated the amendment.

"We made a great effort to submit the recommendations as soon as possible so that legislation could already be enacted in the coming elections," said Karine Nahon, president of the Israel Internet Association. "But when a first reading bill was about to be voted on, the Likud decided in the middle of the night to remove it from the agenda."