China agreed to extend its suspension of tariffs on U.S. automobiles and parts beginning Monday, as the two countries continue trade negotiations. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- China will extend its policy of suspending retaliatory tariffs on U.S. autos and car parts beginning on Monday.

China agreed to temporarily suspend an additional 25 percent tariff on 144 U.S.-made cars and auto parts as well as an additional 5 percent tariff applied to 67 other imported US auto parts will be suspended, while a 15 percent tariff applied to all auto imports will remain in place.

Sunday's move extends a three-month temporary suspension on additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles that went into effect on Jan. 1.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said the end date will be given at a later time as the country hopes to continue discussions with the Untied States to settle issues at the center of their ongoing trade conflict.

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump delayed a plan to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods was to take effect March 1 due to "substantial progress" made in trade negotiations between the two countries.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He is set to travel to Washington, D.C., this week to continue negotiations.