14 dead, 14 rescued as Haitian migrant boat capsizes

March 31 (UPI) -- At least 14 Haitians were killed Sunday after a boat transporting migrants to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands capsized in shark-infested waters, police said.

Acting commissioner of the Royal Turks and Caicos police force Trevor Botting said 14 others were rescued during the search-and-rescue mission that was launched shortly after the vessel sank off of the uninhabited island of West Caicos at around 8 a.m.

"Today we have utilized all of our marine components, with the support of other rescue services. The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing. We cannot tell when it will end as it will be determined by the number of recoveries we make over the next day or so," Botting said in a statement.

The search-and-rescue operation was suspended shortly before 6 p.m. and will resume Monday.

"At this stage, it is unclear as to the total souls on board the vessel," Botting said, adding that the incident is now under investigation to establish the circumstances behind the vessel's sinking.

"This is a tragic loss of life," he said. "We offer our condolences and sympathies to the families of those affected by this terrible incident. No journey is worth risking lives on the dangerous seas in these small vessels."

Haiti has been submerged in protests since early February over the country's worsening economic situation.