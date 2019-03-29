Watch: Sydney zoo debuts 3 Sumatran tiger cubs

March 29 (UPI) -- Sydney's Taronga Zoo debuted three new members of its family to the public Friday -- rare, 10-week-old Sumatran tiger cubs.

The cubs were allowed outside their closed, private dens to explore the more natural public enclosure with their mother, Kartika. The two girls and one boy were born Jan. 17 to Kartika and male tiger Clarence.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with about 350 left in the wild.

Taronga Zoo officials said the biggest threat to the species is the habitat loss due to unsustainable palm oil plantations and the illegal wildlife trade. The zoo is part of a regional breeding program and since 1980, 21 tigers have been born at the facility.

The cubs, named Mawar, Tengah Malam and Pemanah, are on view at the zoo's immersive Tiger Trek exhibit.