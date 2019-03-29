British lawmakers set for 3rd vote on May's Brexit plan

British Parliament may vote for a third time on British Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union withdrawal plan. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- On the day Britain was supposed to exit the European Union, lawmakers in London instead Friday will vote for a third time on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan to leave from the 28-nation alliance -- hoping for an extended deadline to depart.

May told lawmakers this week she would resign if they backed her plan and the European Union has proposed an extended deadline, May 22, to leave. The EU said the extension, however, can only be granted if lawmakers pass the main part of May's proposed agreement -- and it must be passed Friday.

If the agreement is not passed, the new deadline to leave will be April 12.

Final negotiations have achieved some movement. Brexit supporter Boris Johnson said Friday he will vote for May's plan after weeks criticizing it.

"It is very painful to vote for this deal. But I hope we can now work together to remedy its defects, avoid the backstop trap and strive to deliver the Brexit people voted for," he tweeted.

Conservative Party lawmakers Bill Cash and John Redwood said they are still against the deal, largely due to the Irish backstop issue, which Cash said "drives a coach and horse through our precious union."

British Parliament has already voted twice against May's proposal, which she initially negotiated with the European Union -- and later made several attempts to renegotiate after it was rejected in London. The European Union said it's prepared for Britain to leave without a deal in place.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons marched in London last weekend calling for a second referendum on the issue -- basically a re-vote to determine whether they really want to leave the 28-nation alliance.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow initially blocked a third vote, but said May's dropping a political declaration from the bill made sense to put it up for a vote again -- angering some Labor Party leaders who've been pushing for the second public referendum.