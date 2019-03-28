Venezuela bans Juan Guaido from running for office for 15 years

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido was barred from seeking public office for 15 years. Photo by Marcelo Perez/ UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Venezuela's government banned opposition leader Juan Guaido from running for public office, the country's comptroller announced Thursday.

Appearing on state-run broadcaster VTV, state comptroller Elvis Amoroso said Guaido would be barred from seeking public office for 15 years due to alleged inconsistencies in his personal financial disclosures.

The ban would go into effect if Guaido sought re-election at the end of his current term as a member of the National Assembly, the BBC reported.

Guaido, who was named leader of the country's National Assembly in January and declared himself the country's interim president, said that Amaroso's office wasn't valid, as he was appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"The legitimate congress is the only one with power to designate an auditor general," Guaido said.

Amoroso alleged that Guaido took gifts from foreign governments and stayed in "luxurious hotels" paid for by undisclosed financiers.

A number of nations, including the United States, recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. However, other countries that include China and Russia recognize Maduro as the embattled country's leader.