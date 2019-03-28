Five die in Bangladesh high-rise fire

March 28 (UPI) -- Five people died and a number of others were injured in an office high-rise fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the FR Tower at about 1 p.m. Thursday, trapping workers inside the 19-story building. Some jumped out of the building to escape the flames. Dhaka fire service spokesperson Ataur Rahman said firefighters were able to reach the sixth floor where they were able to get the blaze under control.

Authorities identified one of the dead as Abdullah Al Faruk, 35, a master's student at Dhaka University. Doctors pronounced him dead after reaching Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital, told the Daily Star that Faruk suffered burns on 90 percent of his body and died around 4:20 p.m. local time.

Another man died after jumping from the building. Three others died after emergency crews transported them to United Hospital after jumping from the building, hospital senior executive Sazzadur Rahman said.

One report said that physicians treated as many as 20 people from the fire at Kurmitola General Hospital.

Dhaka officials said that 19 teams of firefighters were sent to the area to fight the blaze as crowds of people stood and watched. Authorities dispatched a helicopter to help in the firefighting effort.

Duty Officer Md Rasel, of the Dhaka Fire Service and Civil Defense, said firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 4 p.m. local time.

In February, at least 70 people died after a massive fire engulfed several buildings in Dhaka's Chawkbazar neighborhood.