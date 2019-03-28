Brazilian police arrested more than 100 people in 133 cities as part of the crackdown. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Brazilian police conducted 266 search orders in 133 cities in a national crackdown on computer-related sex crimes against children, authorities said.

The orders allow police to search suspects' offices and homes if officials believe they've received, stored or shared illegal pornographic files. Officers arrested more than 100 people by Thursday, G1 reported.

Storing child pornography in Brazil is punishable by as many as four years in prison, six years for those who share them and eight years for those who produce them.

Authorities said about 237,000 files were examined by police preparing for the third phase of the operation, G1's report said.

Nearly 100 searches were carried out in the Sao Paulo area, which was the largest part of what Brazilian authorities considered phase 3 of the Light During Infancy program. Last May, police arrested several hundred people in phase 2.

Police started the program in late 2017.